Centenarians have unique genetic characteristics. Here’s why studying them might help us solve the mystery of longevity

Credit: iStock
A recent perspective article on human longevity focuses on socioeconomic standards and health care. In our opinion the authors could have considered a number of distinct characteristics displayed by centenarians. This is important because these characteristics, when viewed together, provide evidence that slow aging is influenced by genetics and comes with a unique disease pattern and a need for special medical care.

First, many aging-associated diseases seem to cause less morbidity and mortality among centenarians; e.g., cancer incidence increases until about 85 y and then gradually and markedly declines to 0 to 4%. Second, stem cell division rate is reduced among old people and has been shown to be associated, possibly in a causal manner, with both cancer and atherosclerosis. Third, centenarians’ longevity may be due to a distinct genetic constitution (in addition to chance and lifestyle), as judged by accumulating data suggesting that aging is a polygenic trait, including a recent report on selection during human evolution against late-onset common diseases.

In conclusion, there is evidence suggesting that aging is a normally distributed trait and that special medical care of slowly aging people has potential to make them live longer and for more of them to even become centenarians.

Read the original post

