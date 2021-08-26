GLP Podcast: Anti-smoking drug fights COVID; Designer babies unethical? Scientists invade social media GMO debate

C ould a re-purposed smoking cessation drug help prevent the spread of SARS-COV-2? An increasing number of parents are screening their embryos for potentially serious diseases before having children. How accurate is this pre-implantation screening process? As our knowledge of genetics improves, could governments require prospective parents to employ this technology? Scientists may be finally winning the social media war against anti-GMO and anti-vaccine groups. https://media.blubrry.com/biotech_facts_fallacies/p/content.blubrry.com/biotech_facts_fallacies/Cam_133final.mp3 ould a re-purposed smoking cessation drug help prevent the spread of SARS-COV-2? An increasing number of parents are screening their embryos for potentially serious diseases before having children. How accurate is this pre-implantation screening process? As our knowledge of genetics improves, could governments require prospective parents to employ this technology? Scientists may be finally winning the social media war against anti-GMO and anti-vaccine groups. Join geneticist Kevin Folta and GLP contributor Cameron English on this episode of Science Facts and Fallacies as they break down these latest news stories: How snake venom and a smoking cessation drug inspired a nasal spray that blocks COVID Chantix, a popular smoking cessation drug, could be turned into a COVID-fighting nasal spray. Preliminary research indicates that the quit-smoking pill’s active ingredient prevents SARS-COV-2 from attaching to ACE2 receptors on the surface of cells in our nose and eyes. The drug has already been shown to be safe in humans, potentially speeding its approval as a COVID-19 treatment, but its efficacy is a question yet to be explored in clinical trials. Separating hype from reality in the coming era of gene-enhanced ‘designer babies’

The day is coming when soon-to-be parents won’t have sex in hopes of conceiving a child; they’ll instead head to the IVF clinic to select embryos based on their propensity to develop genetic disorders. Several biotech companies already offer their customers rudimentary versions of this service, but the ethical debate over pre-implantation embryo screening is far from settled, especially at this early stage. Will it give prospective parents reliable results? And if it does, and we can spare our children life-threatening conditions, should governments require us to use it?