GLP Podcast: Anti-smoking drug fights COVID; Designer babies unethical? Scientists invade social media GMO debate

, | August 26, 2021
Could a re-purposed smoking cessation drug help prevent the spread of SARS-COV-2? An increasing number of parents are screening their embryos for potentially serious diseases before having children. How accurate is this pre-implantation screening process? As our knowledge of genetics improves, could governments require prospective parents to employ this technology? Scientists may be finally winning the social media war against anti-GMO and anti-vaccine groups.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | RSS

Join geneticist Kevin Folta and GLP contributor Cameron English on this episode of Science Facts and Fallacies as they break down these latest news stories:

Chantix, a popular smoking cessation drug, could be turned into a COVID-fighting nasal spray. Preliminary research indicates that the quit-smoking pill’s active ingredient prevents SARS-COV-2 from attaching to ACE2 receptors on the surface of cells in our nose and eyes. The drug has already been shown to be safe in humans, potentially speeding its approval as a COVID-19 treatment, but its efficacy is a question yet to be explored in clinical trials.

The day is coming when soon-to-be parents won’t have sex in hopes of conceiving a child; they’ll instead head to the IVF clinic to select embryos based on their propensity to develop genetic disorders. Several biotech companies already offer their customers rudimentary versions of this service, but the ethical debate over pre-implantation embryo screening is far from settled, especially at this early stage. Will it give prospective parents reliable results? And if it does, and we can spare our children life-threatening conditions, should governments require us to use it?
After years of watching anti-GMO and anti-vaccine groups dominate the conversation on social media, scientists have finally struck back. With increasing numbers of academics jumping into the debate, the activists are gradually losing their control over how society thinks about the safety of crop biotechnology and vaccines. How did this tremendous shift occur?

Recommended Twitter follows: @clgood and @cjsnowdon

Kevin M. Folta is a professor in the Horticultural Sciences Department at the University of Florida. Follow Professor Folta on Twitter @kevinfolta

Cameron J. English is the director of bio-sciences at the American Council on Science and Health. Follow ACSH on Twitter @ACSHorg

The GLP featured this article to reflect the diversity of news, opinion and analysis. The viewpoint is the author’s own. The GLP’s goal is to stimulate constructive discourse on challenging science issues.

