GLP Podcast: Anti-smoking drug fights COVID; Designer babies unethical? Scientists invade social media GMO debate

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | RSS
Join geneticist Kevin Folta and GLP contributor Cameron English on this episode of Science Facts and Fallacies as they break down these latest news stories:
Chantix, a popular smoking cessation drug, could be turned into a COVID-fighting nasal spray. Preliminary research indicates that the quit-smoking pill’s active ingredient prevents SARS-COV-2 from attaching to ACE2 receptors on the surface of cells in our nose and eyes. The drug has already been shown to be safe in humans, potentially speeding its approval as a COVID-19 treatment, but its efficacy is a question yet to be explored in clinical trials.
- GMO social media battleground: Scientists and farmers using activist tactics to push back on disinformation deluge
After years of watching anti-GMO and anti-vaccine groups dominate the conversation on social media, scientists have finally struck back. With increasing numbers of academics jumping into the debate, the activists are gradually losing their control over how society thinks about the safety of crop biotechnology and vaccines. How did this tremendous shift occur?
Recommended Twitter follows: @clgood and @cjsnowdon
Kevin M. Folta is a professor in the Horticultural Sciences Department at the University of Florida. Follow Professor Folta on Twitter @kevinfolta
Cameron J. English is the director of bio-sciences at the American Council on Science and Health. Follow ACSH on Twitter @ACSHorg