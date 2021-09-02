glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
glp baskerville login logo outlined

GLP Annual Reports

2018-2019
2017-2018
regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

The painful life of a long COVID victim

| | September 2, 2021
LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
BBC Scotland correspondent Lucy Adams has been ill since March last year. Credit: BBC
BBC Scotland correspondent Lucy Adams has been ill since March last year. Credit: BBC
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines.

Most days I wake up in pain and go to bed with pain. I have vertigo, migraines and blurred vision. My joints feel like brittle bone grating on metal. I’m one of 385,000 people in the UK who have been suffering “long Covid” for more than 12 months – and that number is growing.

For me, it all began in March 2020 when I got Covid-19.

Eight months ago I wrote about how long Covid had left me exhausted. Back in November I was having good days and bad days. That developed into good weeks and bad weeks. I was just surviving. I had a sense that I was clinging on with my fingertips.

I regularly lay in a dark room by myself because I couldn’t cope with the noise of family life and the sense that light — any light — was too bright.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP
There is a huge amount of research going on across the UK — and the world — to investigate this new disease, but so far there are far more questions than answers — about what causes it, how to diagnose it and how to treat it.

What has become increasingly obvious to me is that it is almost impossible to get through this on your own.

This is an excerpt. Read the original post here. 

Related article:  Flashing orange: Only 3% of adults say they plan on getting a COVID shot 'as soon as possible', blunting hopes for herd immunity
The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Featured

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: Gene transfer mystery — How 'antifreeze' genes jumped from one species to another without sex

Infographic: Gene transfer mystery — How ‘antifreeze’ genes jumped from one species to another without sex

It isn’t surprising... that herrings and smelts, two groups of fish that commonly roam the northernmost reaches of the Atlantic ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

medical tests x

Why are there no long-term GMO safety studies or studies on humans?

Critics of crop biotechnology have ...
a bee covered in pollen x

Are GMOs and pesticides threatening bees?

First introduced in 1995, neonicotinoids ...
glp profiles GLP Profiles More...

Most Popular

glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

* indicates required
Email Lists
glp menu logo outlined

Get news on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.

Sign Up