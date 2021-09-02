The painful life of a long COVID victim

Most days I wake up in pain and go to bed with pain. I have vertigo, migraines and blurred vision. My joints feel like brittle bone grating on metal. I’m one of 385,000 people in the UK who have been suffering “long Covid” for more than 12 months – and that number is growing.

For me, it all began in March 2020 when I got Covid-19.

…

Eight months ago I wrote about how long Covid had left me exhausted. Back in November I was having good days and bad days. That developed into good weeks and bad weeks. I was just surviving. I had a sense that I was clinging on with my fingertips.

I regularly lay in a dark room by myself because I couldn’t cope with the noise of family life and the sense that light — any light — was too bright.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter. SIGN UP

There is a huge amount of research going on across the UK — and the world — to investigate this new disease, but so far there are far more questions than answers — about what causes it, how to diagnose it and how to treat it.

What has become increasingly obvious to me is that it is almost impossible to get through this on your own.

This is an excerpt. Read the original post here.