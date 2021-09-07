glp annual report cover

Viewpoint: 13 million American children go undernourished each day. Fad-based conventional food criticisms make the problem worse

| | September 7, 2021
Credit: MD Duran/Unsplash
Credit: MD Duran/Unsplash
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines.

As many as 1 in 6 kids in the United States are living in a food insecure household. These 13 million children across the country are likely missing meals, not getting enough food when they do eat, and aren’t getting the correct nutrients. An additional 29 million adults are also facing food insecurity this year. Food insecurity causes are often attributed to things such as unemployment and poverty rates, however there is an additional factor statisticians should consider.

Fear-mongering of conventional food choices — which are often more affordable, more abundant, and more accessible — may be contributing to food insecurity and mental health in the U.S. Advertising from some big companies combined with influencers continue to market certain food products as healthier, “better for you,” and especially prey on families feeding children. Labels like organic, non-GMO, no added hormones, antibiotic free, and others are touted to be a superior product than the conventional products, and this is reflected in the price.

Families who may be food-secure if they were to purchase the affordable conventional product may be guilted into purchasing more expensive food options and therefore have to limit the amount of food they are purchasing. 

This is an excerpt. Read the original post here.

Related article:  Viewpoint: ‘If it’s organic, it’s non-GMO’: Why consumers don’t need this recently introduced ‘irrelevant food label’ on grocery store shelves
