GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
GLP Annual Reports

2018-2019
2017-2018
Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

GLP Podcast: Climate change enhances farming? Lawyers target paraquat; NYT vs anti-GMO groups

, | September 9, 2021
Climate change could boost crop yields in the coming decades, but pests enabled by the warmer temperatures may offset whatever gains we see. There’s no evidence that the herbicide paraquat causes Parkinson’s Disease. How will this dearth of evidence impact hundreds of pending lawsuits against two of the pesticide’s manufacturers? The New York Times has drawn the ire of several anti-GMO groups. What was the paper’s crime? Publishing a balanced article about crop biotechnology.

Join geneticist Kevin Folta and GLP contributor Cameron English on this episode of Science Facts and Fallacies as they break down these latest news stories:

As the globe warms up, the amount of land suitable for farming will increase, leading to speculation that climate change could boost crop yields in the coming decades. But warmer temperatures may also prove to be more hospitable to insects and microbes that destroy plants. Is there any way to know how serious of a threat this could be by the end of the century?

A growing number of lawsuits allege that the weedkiller paraquat causes Parkinson’s Disease. There’s one problem, though. A massive review of the relevant research found no evidence linking the two. If the facts don’t support a causal link between the herbicide and the disease, on what grounds will this litigation move forward? More importantly, will juries find the plaintiffs’ arguments compelling absent solid science?

Once a faithful ally to anti-GMO cause, the New York Times recently published a comprehensive story outlining the benefits of crop biotechnology. Groups like U.S. Right To Know responded with predictable accusations against the paper. Is this more evidence that the anti-GMO movement is losing its cultural relevance?

Kevin M. Folta is a professor in the Horticultural Sciences Department at the University of Florida. Follow Professor Folta on Twitter @kevinfolta

Cameron J. English is the director of bio-sciences at the American Council on Science and Health. Visit his website and follow ACSH on Twitter @ACSHorg

