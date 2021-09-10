glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
glp baskerville login logo outlined

GLP Annual Reports

2018-2019
2017-2018
regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

‘Understanding long COVID is like trying to nail Jell-O to a wall’: Research emerges on long-time sufferers

| | September 10, 2021
LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Credit: STAT News
Credit: STAT News
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines.

“There is currently no accepted case definition for symptoms or duration of long COVID. Consequently, it is difficult to estimate the prevalence or characteristics of this new condition,” one paper writes. It sometimes feels like trying to understand long COVID is like trying to nail Jell-O to a wall.

But there’s good news: In recent weeks, we have gotten some honest and quality research on what happens to people with long-term consequences from COVID.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP

The actual reason these symptoms occur is currently up for intense debate among those who study long COVID. Some think it’s due to a small amount of persistent coronavirus that still remains in long-haulers, causing immune fatigue. Others think it’s due to dysautonomia, in which the virus starts impacting the nervous system.

Related article:  Rich country vs. poor country: Global vaccination gap grows — extending the pandemic for us all

A [recent study] in the Journal of Clinical Immunology also found an interesting link: People who have had long COVID generally had relatively lower antibody levels than those who had COVID and recovered. That’s led some to believe that boosting immune response — by vaccination or injection of outside antibodies — might be a reasonable idea to help long COVID sufferers.

This is an excerpt. Read the original post here.

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Featured

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographics: Biotech crops have benefited more than 65 million people around the world. Here are some of the benefits

Infographics: Biotech crops have benefited more than 65 million people around the world. Here are some of the benefits

Since 1996, the global area planted to biotech crops has consistently increased, with significant expansion recorded in developing countries. In ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

medical tests x

Why are there no long-term GMO safety studies or studies on humans?

Critics of crop biotechnology have ...
Are GMOs and pesticides threatening bees?

Are GMOs and pesticides threatening bees?

First introduced in 1995, neonicotinoids ...
glp profiles GLP Profiles More...

Most Popular

glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

* indicates required
Email Lists
glp menu logo outlined

Get news on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.

Sign Up