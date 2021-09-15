glp annual report cover

Viewpoint: ‘Endless war’ — Nigeria and other African countries challenged by conflicting claims about benefits and alleged unknowns of GMO crops

, | | September 15, 2021
Credit: EnviroNews Nigeria
Credit: EnviroNews Nigeria
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines.

There’s been an endless war against the introduction of Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) in Nigerian food staples and its touted messianic roles.

While the promoters argue its introduction would increase crop yield and guarantee food availability, experts in plant and animal husbandry as well as genetic engineering, insist that consumption of GMOs is toxic to blood cells, adrenalin, spleen, causes kidney failure and damage to the liver.

[NABDA Director Abdullahi Mustapha said] the concerns raised by some of the anti-GMO groups about allergy on genetically modified foods has not been scientifically proven, saying that GMOS are not only safe for human consumption, but also for the environment. 

According to him, biotechnology provides a sure substitute to the use of large-scale insecticides, and pesticides, which have been established to have great adverse impact on the environment.

Mustapha noted that the two GM crops that have been commercialised in Nigeria, include the Bt cowpea and Bt. cotton, and that both help to cut down the total amount of insecticides used. 

More so, Country Coordinator of Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology (OFAB), Dr. Rose Gidado, said with the threat of climate change and its consequences of food insecurity, Nigeria cannot afford to let go of the benefits of biotechnology.

This is an excerpt. Read the original post here.

