Viewpoint: ‘Lots of pain for little environmental gain’ — EU Farm to Fork strategy would reduce yields by 15%, cutting farmer incomes and increasing imports

The [European] Commission has finally released a study on the impact of its F2F and Biodiversity Strategy proposals on the agriculture sector.

The key commitments that directly affect the EU farming sector include reducing the use of chemical pesticides by 50% and of fertilisers by 20%, setting of at least 10% of agricultural area under high-diversity landscape features and of at least 25% under organic farming.

The results are staggering: supply is reduced by 10-15% in the key sectors, cereals, oilseeds, beef, dairy cows; over 15% in pork and poultry, and over 5% in vegetables and permanent crops.

The EU net trade position worsens (with the notable exception of dairy, as less use for animal feed and improved genetics would more than compensate for the sharp drop in the dairy herd).

Revenues plummet, with the exception of vegetable and permanent crops, and pork.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter. SIGN UP

The positive impact in reducing GHG emissions by less than 30% is leaked at least by half, as the EU increases imports and therefore the rest of the world increases production.

To put it concisely, lots of pain for little gain.

This is an excerpt. Read the original post here.