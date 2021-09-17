glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
GLP Annual Reports

2018-2019
2017-2018
Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Viewpoint: Meta-review of 266 studies concludes weedkiller paraquat doesn’t cause Parkinson’s disease

| | September 17, 2021
Credit: Baum Hedlund
Credit: Baum Hedlund
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines.

In order to examine the extent to which a consensus exists in the scientific community regarding the relationship between paraquat exposure and Parkinson’s disease, a critical review of the reviews was undertaken focusing on reviews published between 2006 and today, which offered opinions on the question of causation.

Systematic searches were undertaken of scientific databases as well as published bibliographies to identify English language journals on the topic of paraquat and Parkinson’s disease, including those on the broader topic of factors. environmental and occupational risk of Parkinson’s disease.

Of the 269 publications identified in the searches, twelve reviews, some with meta-analyzes, met the inclusion criteria. Information on the methods used by the examiners, if any, and the source of funding was collected; the quality of the reviews was reviewed.

No author in a published review has said that exposure to paraquat has been shown to cause Parkinson’s disease, regardless of the methods used and regardless of the source of funding. The scientific community agrees that the available evidence does not support a claim that paraquat causes Parkinson’s disease.

This is an excerpt. Read the original post here.

Related article:  Does paraquat cause Parkinson’s disease? An academic review of reviews says ‘no’
