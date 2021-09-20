glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

Some people appear genetically immune to catching COVID — but scientists are still not sure why

| | September 20, 2021
Credit: News Medical
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines.

[Genetics professor Mayana] Zatz’s work is part of a growing effort to identify factors that may make people resistant to Covid, with the goal of finding clues to treatments, as well as understanding resistance against viruses more broadly.

Other scientists have run lab experiments using CRISPR genome-editing technology to disable genes, in search of ones that could be manipulated to perhaps protect those of us not fortunate enough to have natural resistance against the coronavirus.

Among the genes related to immune modulation, 46 variants in the MICA and MICB genes were associated with symptomatic infections, all which influenced NK cell activity in infected individuals but not in their resistant partners.

Zatz found that NK activity was less efficient in symptomatic individuals. The resistant individuals were mostly women, with professions ranging from physicians to teachers to the trades. In other words: the ‘super-resisters’ could be anyone.

This study has been peer-reviewed and is awaiting publication in the journal Frontiers in Immunology.

Zatz hopes that this research, and the studies that follow, will shed light on future Covid treatments.

Related article:  Amidst measles outbreaks, ‘massive’ new study proves again that vaccines don’t cause autism

This is an excerpt. Read the original post here.

