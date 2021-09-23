glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
glp baskerville login logo outlined

GLP Annual Reports

2018-2019
2017-2018
regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Underwater farming? Biosphere grows strawberries, basil and lettuce deep in the Mediterranean

| | September 23, 2021
LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
A diver floats between the six biospheres of Nemo’s Garden off the Liguarian coast of Italy. Credit: Ocean Reef Group & Nemo’s Garden/Zenger
A diver floats between the six biospheres of Nemo’s Garden off the Liguarian coast of Italy. Credit: Ocean Reef Group & Nemo’s Garden/Zenger
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines.

Strawberries, basil and lettuce are flourishing in a new biosphere farm anchored to the floor of the Mediterranean Sea off Italy’s Ligurian coast.

Nemo’s Garden, which grows without soil or pesticides, sprouted from an idea by Sergio Gamberini, a scuba diver who also has a passion for gardening, according to the project’s website.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP

The self-sustainable farm has six clear plastic pods filled with air and held to the seafloor by chains and screws.

The biosphere, off the coast of Noli, Italy floats between 15 feet and 33 feet below the water’s surface, depending on the most beneficial location for the crops.

The underwater greenhouses hold about 2,000 liters of air, have carbon dioxide and oxygen sensors that monitor air quality, illumination and temperature around the clock.

The project’s aim is to create “an alternative system of agriculture for those areas where environmental conditions make plants growth difficult,” Ocean Reef’s website states.

Maintaining the conditions the plants need, such as a constant temperature, light, and freshwater, are less challenging under the sea, where temperatures rarely vary and exposure to the sun is abundant.

This is an excerpt. Read the original post here.

Related article:  4.5 million Americans affected: Peanut allergies often don’t develop until adulthood, study shows
The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Featured

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: Autoimmune diseases — 76 identified so far — tend to target women over men. Here is a master list

Infographic: Autoimmune diseases — 76 identified so far — tend to target women over men. Here is a master list

There are many autoimmune diseases, and taken together they affect as much as 4.5 percent of the world’s population. This ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

medical tests x

Why are there no long-term GMO safety studies or studies on humans?

Critics of crop biotechnology have ...
Are GMOs and pesticides threatening bees?

Are GMOs and pesticides threatening bees?

First introduced in 1995, neonicotinoids ...
glp profiles GLP Profiles More...

Most Popular

glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

* indicates required
Email Lists
glp menu logo outlined

Get news on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.

Sign Up