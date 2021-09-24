Farms of the future: Precision growing, smart robotics and AI usher in new era of agriculture

Smart solutions allow farmers to exactly understand the crop needs and plan activities correspondingly, which saves costs and reduces environmental pollution with chemicals. Modern analytical tools provide farmers with useful information:

Values of vegetation indices indicate the crop’s state.

The field zoning feature shows what areas require the most treatment judging from their productivity.

Variable fertilizer rates give precise nutrient amounts for each area.

Weather forecasts help schedule field operations and mitigate crop loss and chemical leakage risks.

Historical weather enables tracking meteorological trends in the area and more.

Automated farming equipment demands minimum people’s participation:

Robots can greatly assist or even completely replace humans in seeding, weeding, or harvesting.

Automated irrigation systems switch on and off at the pre-scheduled time.

Smart GPS machinery helps avoid missed areas or overlapping in the field treatment.

UAVs record what is happening on the farm from the sky. Besides, drones are efficiently used for crop pollination and spraying.

While scientific and technological advancements improve current farming practices, agricultural challenges nurture scientists’ zest for yet more beneficial contributions in the future.

