GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
GLP Podcast: CRISPR-edited tomatoes debut in Japan; Regulating bogus supplements; Underwater farming is here

October 5, 2021
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP's daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

CRISPR-edited, hypertension-fighting tomatoes are on sale in Japan. Dishonestly marketed supplements continue to evade FDA regulation. Why doesn’t the agency act? We can now grow food at the bottom of the ocean. Yes, really. Is this a new avenue for sustainable farming?

Join geneticist Kevin Folta and GLP contributor Cameron English on this episode of Science Facts and Fallacies as they break down these latest news stories:

Japan has commercialized its first CRISPR-edited crop, a tomato that produces higher levels of the amino acid GABA. The genetically engineered fruit is expected to help consumers reduce their blood pressure, and thus their risk of stroke and heart disease. Anti-GMO groups have criticized Japanese regulators for allowing an “untested” product on the market. Does this objection stand up to scrutiny?

The shelves of America’s pharmacies are stocked with a wide variety of supplements. The problem is, many of these products don’t live up to their marketing claims, and sometimes contain potentially dangerous ingredients. The FDA has thus far refused to step in and protect consumers. The agency has no problem regulating other industries when they step out of line, so why not the supplement industry as well?
We grow food in the dirt, in the lab, in outer space—and now under water. Observing all the untapped real estate under the ocean surface, a few enterprising scuba divers are beginning to grow fruits and vegetables in underwater greenhouses. The idea, as with any new farming method, is to reduce the resources necessary to grow food. Is this a viable food-production technique or hype?

Kevin M. Folta is a professor in the Horticultural Sciences Department at the University of Florida. Follow Professor Folta on Twitter @kevinfolta

Cameron J. English is the director of bio-sciences at the American Council on Science and Health. Visit his website and follow ACSH on Twitter @ACSHorg

The GLP featured this article to reflect the diversity of news, opinion and analysis. The viewpoint is the author’s own. The GLP’s goal is to stimulate constructive discourse on challenging science issues.

