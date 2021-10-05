glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
glp baskerville login logo outlined

GLP Annual Reports

2018-2019
2017-2018
regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Polar bears are the largest surviving predator in North America. How do they measure up to what used to roam the continent?

| | October 5, 2021
LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Artist's depiction of the prehistoric short-faced bear. Credit: Animal Face Off Wiki
Artist's depiction of the prehistoric short-faced bear. Credit: Animal Face Off Wiki
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines.

North America’s largest predatory mammal was probably the massive short-faced bear (Arctodus simus), said Ross MacPhee, senior curator of mammals at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. Sometimes affectionately called the “bulldog bear,” this now-extinct creature had a signature short, broad muzzle. It stood around 5.5 feet (1.6 meters) tall at the shoulder and over 11 feet (3.4 m) on its lanky hind legs, according to the University of Iowa Museum of Natural History

It can be difficult for scientists to gauge the exact body weight of an extinct species, because they have to extrapolate those numbers using existing species as benchmarks, MacPhee told Live Science in an email. However, paleontologists comfortably estimate that the short-faced bear probably weighed around 1,540 pounds (700 kilograms).

Modern polar bears (Ursus maritimus) aren’t too far off — the largest males stand around 5 feet (1.5 m) at the shoulder and weigh around 1,300 pounds (600 kg), according to Polar Bears International

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP

Each of these creatures, however, eventually died out as the result of environmental upheaval. Like many highly specialized predators, once their prey became scarce, they simply couldn’t keep up with their energy needs. 

This is an excerpt. Read the original post here.

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Featured

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: What should pregnant women know about the COVID shot?

Infographic: What should pregnant women know about the COVID shot?

Facing months of conflicting guidance and unanswered questions, it's been hard for pregnant women to decide whether or not to ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

medical tests x

Why are there no long-term GMO safety studies or studies on humans?

Critics of crop biotechnology have ...
Are GMOs and pesticides threatening bees?

Are GMOs and pesticides threatening bees?

First introduced in 1995, neonicotinoids ...
glp profiles GLP Profiles More...

Most Popular

glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

* indicates required
Email Lists
glp menu logo outlined

Get news on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.

Sign Up