Videos: Debunking three viral social media videos that promote ‘snake oil’ products and spread misinformation about the ‘dangers’ of pesticides on produce

Here I’m going to explore three viral videos I’ve come across on social media in which [multi-level marketing, or] MLM salespeople are making false claims in order to sell their products, and I’ll explain why their claims are entirely false, based on some pretty basic science concepts

#1: Essential oil vegetable wash that supposedly removes pesticides.

Right off the bat, the claim that water is beading up on the surface of the broccoli because of pesticides and environmental pollution is absolutely rubbish.

Broccoli, like many plants, produces a natural layer of wax, which creates a hydrophobic surface so that water beads up and rolls off. This property has nothing to do with pesticides or environmental pollution and is a natural defense mechanism against UV radiation, insects, and pathogens…. If you believe the first false claim, you’re more likely to believe the false explanation that follows. The vegetable wash is essentially made up of a surfactant (soap) and essential oils.

The FDA cautions that “Washing fruits and vegetables with soap, detergent, or commercial produce wash is not recommended. Produce is porous. Soap and household detergents can be absorbed by fruits and vegetables, despite thorough rinsing, and can make you sick.”

This is an excerpt. Read the original post here.