Breakthrough Indian gene editing experiment restores vision to legally blind people

In a groundbreaking scientific victory, scientists were recently able to restore vision in legally blind patients through a gene-editing experiment. Many people who were part of this experiment were born with vision issues but are now able to see better and even sense colors.

Seven patients volunteered for the experiment, wherein doctors modified their DNA by injecting a gene-editing CRISPR directly into the cells. Researchers revealed on [September 29] that patients with leber congenital amaurosis (LCA), a severe form of vision impairment had their vision improved after the gene-editing therapy.

LCA is caused by a genetic mutation that prevents important cells from growing in the retina. Due to this condition, patients begin to experience a progressive loss of vision, after which they become legally blind.

Unlike gene-editing for other diseases, doctors infused the modified gene into the eye directly instead of in a petri dish. Until now, the patients received the CRISPR treatment only in one eye. The treatment will be extended to the other eye if all things go well.

Even then, the treatment did not repair vision for all. Doctors suspect this is due to insufficient dosage or due to too much vision damage.

