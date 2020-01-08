AquaBounty aims to win over consumers before its GMO salmon hits US markets in 2020

Only in the past five years has it become possible to raise thousands of healthy fish so far from the shoreline without contaminating millions of gallons of fresh water. A technology called recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS) now allows indoor aquaculture farms to recycle up to 99 percent of the water they use. And the newest generation of these systems will help one biotech company bring its unusual fish to U.S. customers for the first time [in 2020]

For AquaBounty Technologies …. this technology couldn’t have come at a better time. The company has for decades tried to introduce a transgenic salmon it sells under the brand name AquAdvantage to the U.S. market.

In the final months of 2020, the company will harvest its first salmon raised in the United States and intended for sale there …. But it’s not yet clear whether U.S. consumers will buy AquaBounty’s salmon, or even if stores will sell it …. As of December [2019], AquaBounty was unable to name any restaurants or stores where customers would be able to buy its salmon.

