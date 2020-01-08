Impossible Foods cancels plans for McDonald’s GMO plant-based burger

Impossible Foods is no longer trying to win a coveted deal to supply McDonald’s Corp with plant-based burgers, telling Reuters it cannot produce enough of its imitation meat to partner with the world’s No. 1 fast-food chain.

Its strategic reversal marks a new twist in the battle among imitation-meat makers, which hope to convince more restaurants to offer their patties. It is unclear how far the talks between Impossible Foods and McDonald’s had progressed or why they fell apart. McDonald’s declined to comment on the discussions.

Referring to McDonald’s, Impossible Foods CEO Pat Brown told Reuters in an interview that “it would be stupid for us to be vying for them right now … Having more big customers right now doesn’t do us any good until we scale up production.”

In late September, McDonald’s launched a 12-week test of a P.L.T. burger in Canada, using patties made by Beyond Meat. But McDonald’s has yet to offer a plant-based burger as a regular feature on its menu at any of its roughly 14,000 U.S. outlets.

Beyond Meat told Reuters that talks with McDonald’s are going “very well” and that its …. facilities around the world are guaranteed to help it keep up with demand ….

