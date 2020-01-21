Natural GMOs: Study shows that 12 popular foods were genetically modified by mother nature

Even though no one has found any evidence that genetically modified organisms (GMOs) are harmful, anti-GMO activists have campaigned against them for years, with considerable success. As of this writing, 19 out of 28 countries in the European Union have voted to ban or severely restrict genetically modified plants …. But all of these restrictions may be in vain, because nature got there first.

It turns out that many common foods have already been genetically modified, by a bacterium called Agrobacterium …. And …. these foods are transgenic: they contain genetic material from completely different species.

[I]n a newly published study, scientists …. discovered that Agrobacterium has made its way into dozens of other plants …. So without further ado, here are the natural GMO foods, all of them transgenic, with the common name followed by the formal species name in italics:

bananas (Musa acuminata)

beer (hops) (Humulus lupulus)

cranberries (Vaccinium macrocarpon)

date-plum (Diospyros lotus)

guava (Psidium guajava)

peanuts (Arachis hypogaea)

pomelo fruit (Citrus maxima)

Suriname cherry (Eugenia uniflora)

sweet potatoes (Ipomoea species)

tea (Camellia sinensis, which is used for most teas)

walnuts (Juglans species)

yams (Dioscorea alata)

