Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop under fire again for ‘exploiting health issues in order to make money’

Gwyneth Paltrow’s contextual commerce company Goop is still making more than a dozen false and misleading health claims about the medical products and nutritional supplements it sells, according to a complaint letter from the nonprofit advertising watchdog Truth in Advertising, Inc.

The bogus health claims are not just potential hazards to consumers, they are direct violations of a court order that bars Goop from making such false and misleading claims, the watchdog alleges.

That court order was part of a legal settlement Goop entered in September 2018 to resolve a lawsuit brought by 10 California District Attorney offices.

“Goop seems to have forgotten that it is legally bound by a court order to refrain from engaging in deceptive marketing or, worse, is knowingly violating the order,” Bonnie Patten, TINA.org’s Executive Director, said in a statement. “It is outrageous that Goop continues to exploit health issues in order to make money.”

In its new complaint letter to District Attorneys in California, TINA.org alleges that in more than a dozen instances, Goop “deceptively markets products as able to treat and/or mitigate the symptoms of several medical conditions, including anxiety, depression, OCD, hormone imbalances, and hair loss, as well as address the symptoms of excessive alcohol consumption.”

