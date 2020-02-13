Burger King plans expansion of plant-based meat options following booming sales of GMO Impossible Burger

Burger King has been a pioneer among fast-food chains when it comes to offering plant-based meat alternatives. In August, it began offering the Impossible Whopper, a non-meat version of its signature sandwich ….

That was a bold play by the company to expand its audience and, so far, it’s working. CEO Jose Cil cited the meat-free sandwich in his remarks during the chain’s fourth-quarter earnings call.

…

While vegetarian options have been tried (and frequently abandoned) in the past by various fast-food chains, Burger King management seems to believe that the Impossible Whopper has long-term potential.

…

“[T]he Impossible Whopper was a big highlight of 2019 and continued to be an important sales driver in Q4, generating healthy levels of incrementality at a premium price point,” [Cil] said. “Given the sustained performance of the Impossible Whopper, we’re confident that plant-based food represents a new platform for the brand and one that we can build into new occasions, dayparts, products, and proteins.”

