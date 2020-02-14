The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

glp logo x minified

Viewpoint: President Trump should end FDA-USDA turf war over animal gene-editing regulation to foster innovation

| | February 14, 2020
lab meat war usda fda minimized
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

In more than two decades, only one biotechnology food animal has been approved for production and sale in the United States …. New products in the pipeline, particularly those produced using genome editing, hold tremendous promise for the United States …. but regulatory uncertainty has all but destroyed investment.

That is why our organization, the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), is working closely with the U.S. government and stakeholders on improving our regulatory system for animal biotechnology ….

[Editor’s note: Dana O’Brien is the Executive Vice President of BIO]

Like FDA, USDA also has authority and experience overseeing the health and safety of animals, and we have shown USDA and the White House how FDA and USDA could partner to share regulatory oversight. And we have even shown the White House how the President could move animal biotechnology oversight to USDA – an approach championed by key livestock and scientific stakeholders.

Related article:  FDA mulling whether patients should have to pay to join clinical trials

Now is the time to set aside the bureaucratic wrangling over turf and deliver a meaningful solution to innovators, farmers, and consumers. We call on the President to help us drive results and achieve a favorable outcome on this matter in the next three months.

Read the original post

Trending

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.

Send this to a friend