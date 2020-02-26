The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

glp logo x minified

Vaccines, glyphosate weedkiller cause obesity? Dr. David Gorski debunks new round of ‘bogus’ health claims

| | February 26, 2020
merlin ad e cb b a d be e f de jumbo
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at an anti-vaccine rally in Albany in May 2019. Image: Desiree Rios/The New York Times
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Those of us who have been following the antivaccine movement and the sorts of claims that its members [make] are seldom surprised by what antivaxxers blame on vaccines. Basically, antivaxxers blame everything on vaccines: autism, autoimmune diseases, diabetes, sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), cancer, and more diseases and health conditions than I can easily list here.

[Editor’s note: David Gorski is a science writer and physician at the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute.]

…. However, there’s one claim that I don’t recall having discussed here before. So I have to thank antivaccine leader Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and his antivaccine group Children’s Health Defense for providing me with the opportunity to do so by publishing  …. “Weighing Down Childhood: Are Vaccines and Glyphosate Contributing to Childhood Obesity?”

Related article:  Viewpoint: EPA has science on its side in glyphosate-cancer label battle with California

Yes, the obesity epidemic is a major problem …. For reasons that remain unclear but appear to be due to a combination of increasing calorie intake and decreasing activity, beginning in the 1980s the prevalence of obesity …. has skyrocketed. …. [O]ne thing that we’re quite sure is not behind the obesity epidemic is vaccines …. Of course, if it isn’t vaccines, it has to be glyphosate.

Read the original post

Trending

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.

Send this to a friend