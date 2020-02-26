Vaccines, glyphosate weedkiller cause obesity? Dr. David Gorski debunks new round of ‘bogus’ health claims

Those of us who have been following the antivaccine movement and the sorts of claims that its members [make] are seldom surprised by what antivaxxers blame on vaccines. Basically, antivaxxers blame everything on vaccines: autism, autoimmune diseases, diabetes, sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), cancer, and more diseases and health conditions than I can easily list here.

[Editor’s note: David Gorski is a science writer and physician at the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute.]

…. However, there’s one claim that I don’t recall having discussed here before. So I have to thank antivaccine leader Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and his antivaccine group Children’s Health Defense for providing me with the opportunity to do so by publishing …. “Weighing Down Childhood: Are Vaccines and Glyphosate Contributing to Childhood Obesity?”

…

Yes, the obesity epidemic is a major problem …. For reasons that remain unclear but appear to be due to a combination of increasing calorie intake and decreasing activity, beginning in the 1980s the prevalence of obesity …. has skyrocketed. …. [O]ne thing that we’re quite sure is not behind the obesity epidemic is vaccines …. Of course, if it isn’t vaccines, it has to be glyphosate.

Read the original post