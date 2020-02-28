The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

Starbucks will debut plant-based Beyond Meat breakfast sandwich in Canada March 3

| | February 28, 2020
starbucks food breakfast sandwichko x
Credit: CNBC
Starbucks Corp. announced [Feb. 26] that it will add a plant-based Beyond Meat Inc. sandwich to the menu in Canada starting March 3.

The Beyond Meat, Cheddar and Egg Sandwich will be part of the spring additions. Starbucks said it worked with Beyond Meat to come up with a patty flavored with rosemary, fennel and other herbs and spices.

The launch comes just weeks after Starbucks Chief Operating Officer Rosalind Brewer said on the coffee company’s first-quarter earnings call that a plant-based breakfast sandwich would be coming to both Canada and the U.S.

Starbucks’ coffee competitor Dunkin Brands Inc. added the Beyond Sausage sandwich to its menu in November and said the launch has had sustained success. Moreover, because the sandwich is ordered with higher-priced coffee items, the average check with a Beyond Sausage sandwich is “north of $9.”

