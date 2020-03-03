Trump urges Colombia to restart aerial glyphosate weedkiller spraying to wipe out coca crops

Colombia will have to restart aerial spraying of the herbicide glyphosate in order to destroy crops of coca, the chief ingredient of cocaine, U.S. President Donald Trump said on [March 2] during a meeting with his Colombian counterpart Ivan Duque.
The South American country aims to eradicate 130,000 hectares (321,237 acres) of coca by using a range of tools, including the possible re-introduction of aerial fumigation with glyphosate.
“You’re going to have to spray,” Trump told journalists at a White House meeting with Duque. “If you don’t spray you’re not going to get rid of (the coca), so you have to spray with regard to the drugs in Colombia.”