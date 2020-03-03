The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

Trump urges Colombia to restart aerial glyphosate weedkiller spraying to wipe out coca crops

cocafumigation
A plane fumigates a coca field with glyphosate. Credit: LUCA ZANETTI/LAIF/REDUX
Colombia will have to restart aerial spraying of the herbicide glyphosate in order to destroy crops of coca, the chief ingredient of cocaine, U.S. President Donald Trump said on [March 2] during a meeting with his Colombian counterpart Ivan Duque.

The South American country aims to eradicate 130,000 hectares (321,237 acres) of coca by using a range of tools, including the possible re-introduction of aerial fumigation with glyphosate.

“You’re going to have to spray,” Trump told journalists at a White House meeting with Duque. “If you don’t spray you’re not going to get rid of (the coca), so you have to spray with regard to the drugs in Colombia.”

