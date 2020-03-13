Bayer insect‐resistant, herbicide‐tolerant GMO corn poses no risk to human health or environment, EU food safety panel confirms

Following the submission of application EFSA‐GMO‐RX‐014 …. from Monsanto Company the Panel on Genetically Modified Organisms of the European Food Safety Authority was asked to deliver a scientific risk assessment on the data submitted in the context of the renewal of authorization application for the insect‐resistant and herbicide‐tolerant genetically modified maize MON 88017, for food and feed uses, excluding cultivation within the EU.

The data received in the context of this renewal application contained post‐market environmental monitoring reports, a systematic search and evaluation of literature, updated bioinformatic analyses, and additional documents or studies performed by or on behalf of the applicant.

The GMO Panel assessed these data for possible new hazards, modified exposure or new scientific uncertainties identified during the authorization period and not previously assessed in the context of the original application.

Under the assumption that the DNA sequence of the event in maize MON 88017 considered for renewal is identical to the sequence of the originally assessed event, the GMO Panel concludes that there is no evidence in renewal application EFSA‐GMO‐RX‐014 for new hazards, modified exposure or scientific uncertainties that would change the conclusions of the original risk assessment on maize MON 88017.

