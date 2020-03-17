The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

Bolivia green lights drought-tolerant GMO soy field trials, following 2-million-ton decline in production

| March 17, 2020
soybeans
GMO soybeans. Credit: Shutterstock
The transitional government of President Jeanine Áñez approved the technical evaluation of soybeans – event HB4 – in response to the request from Bolivia’s agricultural sector, which claims the new variety will help strengthen productivity and resist the effects of climate change, mainly drought.

The Vice Ministry of Environment, Biodiversity, Climate Change and Forest Management and Development, in its capacity as the National Competent Environmental Authority (AACN), reported that the request submitted for the technical evaluation of soy has been accepted through the National Biosafety Committee.

[General manager of the Association of Oilseed and Wheat Producers (Anapo) Jaime Hernández] believes that the adoption of the HB4 event will allow farmers to reduce the risk of losses due to drought. “There were four continuous years of losses due to drought that have meant a reduction of at least two million tons of soybean, with an economic loss of at least $500 million,” he said.

[Editor’s note: This article was published in Spanish and has been translated and lightly edited clarity.]

