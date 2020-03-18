The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

glp logo x minified

Impossible Foods raises $500 million after quadrupling production of GMO plant-based meat

| | March 18, 2020
impossible foods makes east coast retail debut after successful launch in california wrbm large
Credit: Impossible Foods
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Vegan meat brand Impossible Foods closed a $500 million funding round. Since its founding in 2011, the Oakland, California-based brand has raised $1.3 billion. The additional funding will be used to scale up and support new product development.

Impossible Foods’ signature product is the Impossible Burger; a gluten-free, plant-based meat made from soy and potato protein. It’s currently in its “2.0” update—prior to this, Impossible meat was made from wheat and potato protein. Heme, an iron-rich, soy-derived compound that’s also found in meat. It’s responsible for a uniquely meaty flavor.

Impossible Foods has more than quadrupled its production to keep up with demand.

Related article:  Podcast: GMO AquAdvantage salmon headed for US grocery stores after 15 years of regulatory review

Looking to the future, the brand is in the process of gaining approval to enter the European market. It is, along with competitor Beyond Meat, also eyeing the Chinese market. Future products may include Impossible pork, chicken, and dairy products.

Read the original post

 

Trending

Share via
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend