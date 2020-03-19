The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

glp logo x minified

Pill could put bread back on the plates of people with celiac disease

istock
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Celiac disease is caused by the body’s reactions to proteins found in wheat, barley and rye. Nearly 30 different drug companies are now working intensively to develop a pill or vaccine against the disease.

“With so much activity and so many serious players out there, I think something will emerge that will help people with celiac disease,” [researcher Knut] Lundin says.

If these efforts are successful, a person with celiac disease could take a pill with enzymes that break down gluten before they eat foods that would ordinarily give them problems, such as pizza.

Another option might be that celiac sufferers would get injections of gluten, with the idea that the immune system will eventually learn to understand that gluten is not a dangerous invader.

Related article:  Wheat with 'built‑in defense' against gluten could make bread safe for people with celiac disease

A large vaccine study that showed promising results in the first clinical phase has recently been discontinued following a mid-term review. The results showed no difference in reduction of symptoms or immune activation in those vaccinated with the active substance and those receiving a placebo.

But [researcher Ludvig] Sollid and Lundin’s optimism is primarily due to the basic research that has been undertaken during the last decade. Celiac disease is the autoimmune disease that researchers understand best of all autoimmune diseases today.

Read the original post

Trending

Share via
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend