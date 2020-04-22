The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

GMO Impossible beef hits 1,000 new grocery stores as plant-based meat demand surges

| | April 22, 2020
impossible foods makes east coast retail debut after successful launch in california wrbm large
Credit: Impossible Foods
Starting [April 17], 777 supermarkets in California, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Nevada [began] stocking the Impossible Foods plant-based meat substitute.

Fueling the increased distribution and a push to expand its product suite and geographic footprint domestically and internationally is a $500 million round of funding the company closed in March.

Some of that money is supporting the company’s debut at stores like Albertsons, Jewel-Osco, Pavilions, Safeway and Vons.

In all, the company said it [was] in nearly 1,000 grocery stores by [April 17].

“We’ve always planned on a dramatic surge in retail for 2020 — but with more and more Americans’ eating at home, we’ve received requests from retailers and consumers alike,” said Impossible Foods’ president Dennis Woodside, in a statement. “Our existing retail partners have achieved record sales of Impossible Burger in recent weeks, and we are moving as quickly as possible to expand with retailers nationwide.”

