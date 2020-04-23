Farm groups join lawsuit to support EPA’s glyphosate weedkiller re-approval

Commodity groups, ag retailers and others are seeking to intervene in a lawsuit filed in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals that challenges EPA’s interim approval of glyphosate.

Addressing the plaintiffs’ claims, the groups contend EPA’s registration review decision is scientifically supportable and that the agency plans to finish its review of the chemical’s effects on endangered species before it issues its final decision.

They also said glyphosate, the active ingredient in Bayer’s Roundup, has been “repeatedly evaluated” for health and safety risks and, citing EPA’s decision, is “non-carcinogenic.”

The interim decision said glyphosate is “not likely to be carcinogenic,” but a press release said it was “not a carcinogen.”

Read the original post