Video: Why gene-edited crops? Examining the nutritional and environmental benefits of CRISPR

As genetic engineering continues to improve our food supply, David Fikes of FMI Foundation explains that humans have always modified crops and animals throughout history. Gene editing, he says, is just an extension of this ancient practice, but adds it’s important that consumers understand how the technology benefits them.

Fikes highlights various reasons to utilize gene editing in agriculture, notably to reduce food waste, improve the nutritional profile of fruits and vegetables and sustainably produce food as the climate changes.

