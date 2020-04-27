The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

Podcast: Why scientists have an obligation to teach the public about GMOs

Dr. Maha Arujanan is the global coordinator of the International Service for the Acquisition of Agri-biotech Applications (ISAAA) and also the executive director of the Malaysian Biotechnology Information Centre (MABIC).

[Arujanan says] scientists are obligated to communicate their research to increase the public understanding of science mainly because we use taxpayers money and they should understand how it benefits the country or the global society.

 

Communicating science is not just about communicating the science of the technology, but also talking about policies, regulations, ethics and religion and many other things that that influence the decision making. Firstly, Scientists need to make sure that they gain the trust of the public. This will obviously promote research products to get commercialized or get to the farm or get to the market.

Listen to the original episode

