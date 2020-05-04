The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

glp logo x minified

Infographic: Tracking coronavirus strains with genetic ‘barcodes’

| | May 4, 2020
istockphoto x
Credit: iStock
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Drexel University researchers have reported a method to quickly identify and label mutated versions of the virus that causes COVID-19. Their preliminary analysis, using information from a global database of genetic information gleaned from coronavirus testing, suggests that there are at least six to 10 slightly different versions of the virus infecting people in America, some of which are either the same as, or have subsequently evolved from, strains directly from Asia, while others are the same as those found in Europe.

“It’s the equivalent of scanning a barcode instead of typing in the full product code number,” [researcher Gail] Rosen said. “And right now, we’re all trying to get through the grocery store a bit faster. For scientists this means being able to move to higher-level analysis much faster. For example, it can be a faster process in studying which virus versions could be affecting health outcomes. Or, public health officials can track whether new cases are the result of local transmission or coming from other regions of the United States or parts of the world.”

Related article:  Viewpoint: LA restaurants tried to sell groceries during the COVID-19 pandemic. Why did the city shut them down?

[T]his method can also reveal the portion of its genetic code that appears to remain resistant to mutations—a discovery that could be exploited by treatments to combat the virus.

genetictraci
Major SARS-CoV-2 genetic subtypes in countries/regions with the most sequences (indicating date subtype was first sequenced in that country/region). Subtypes with less than 5% abundance are plotted as “OTHER.” Credit: Drexel University

Read the original post

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Share via
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend