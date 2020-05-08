Can the gene editing technology known as CRISPR help reduce biodiversity loss worldwide?

This article by Becky Mackelprang originally ran at Ensia and has been republished here with permission.

It’s been an alarming year for the world’s outlook on biodiversity. The Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) put the world on notice that around 1 million species are facing extinction. A study published in August concluded that it would take New Zealand 50 million years to recover the diversity of bird species it has lost since human colonization. And, while headlines about an insect apocalypse may have been hyperbolic, insect biodiversity is decreasing, and it’s a problem.

As evidenced in the IPBES report, current conservation efforts have not been sufficient to stem biodiversity loss, so innovative solutions might be necessary to support the web of life that supports human existence. In 2012, scientists first described the gene editing capabilities of CRISPR, a molecular tool that can be used to make targeted, precise changes to the DNA of plants, animals and microbes. Since then, scientists have proposed myriad ways to use the technology. But could it be a boon to biodiversity? Can it help researchers understand and preserve corals and their ecosystems? What about applications to diversify agriculture to shore up food security? Or to combat invasive species plaguing ecosystems around the world?

While many scientists are eager to discuss the possibilities of using CRISPR to preserve biodiversity, they are also cautious. The effects of human interventions are not always predictable, and once a gene-edited species is released into the wild, controlling any negative effects will be difficult. Toni Piaggio, a research scientist at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Wildlife Research Center, says researchers should “never entirely sip the Kool-Aid” when it comes to CRISPR. Instead, she says, they should “spend a lot of research time and intellectual energy” questioning themselves and their work. Posing the right questions to the right stakeholders — including communities that would be affected by the application of gene editing — might help to avoid the unintended consequences that so often accompany human solutions to ecosystem challenges.

About 12,000 years ago, ancient people began cultivating the wild ancestors of many of the plants we eat today. Over time, they selected seeds from plants that evolved helpful traits to plant in future years. As a result, a plant called teosinte with 5 to 12 kernels in rock-hard casings gave rise to corn , and the small red berries of wild tomatoes gave rise to tomatoes of today . This process of crop domestication was a turning point for humans. It allowed us to settle into communities and build societies.

But as millennia passed, domestication also decreased the genetic diversity within the plants we grow and eat. To understand why, imagine an ancient human 10,000 years ago, tired of smashing teosinte with rocks to get a few measly kernels out of their hard casings. If that person saw a plant with naked kernels — exposed and available to eat without rock smashing — they might select seeds from that plant to grow the next year. That works out great for the person, but the genetic diversity in the rest of the field is lost to future generations.

The same forces are at play today. When each tomato plant, for example, looks the same, grows at the same rate, and produces pounds upon pounds of tomatoes, farming is easier and the food supply is more predictable — if everything goes as usual.

Problem is, farming doesn’t always follow usual, expected patterns. And climate change is increasing variability and unpredictability in agriculture. Many crops, as a result of their low genetic diversity, are not particularly well suited to cope with emerging climate patterns, leaving them susceptible to challenges like drought, flooding or salty soils. So, says Lázaro Peres, a professor of plant physiology at the University of São Paulo, relying on a limited number of crop species to produce the world’s food is risky.

Peres and other researchers are trying to infuse agriculture with the genetic diversity of wild species. His research team started with a wild tomato and used CRISPR to edit a handful of key genes. Their goal was to make the versions of the genes in wild tomato look like the versions of the genes in domesticated tomato. In doing so, the wild tomato species gained some beneficial characteristics common to domesticated species. Through this process, called “de novo domestication,” Peres and colleagues produced a tomato with more fruit, bigger fruit and more lycopene than wild tomatoes and that are genetically diverse from conventional domesticated tomatoes.

Such diversity, they say, might mean that farmers coping with various climatic stresses will have access to domesticated tomato species suited to the unique challenges they face.

But, looking beyond a single crop into the ecosystem within which it exists is important, says Yolanda Chen, an associate professor in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at the University of Vermont. Chen studies the impact plant domestication can have on insect populations. She says that researchers need to consider how genes “operate within a broader community context” and not just in a single plant. Does a change in plant size or color affect which insects are attracted to it? How does that affect the predators of those insects?

Peres is mindful of the potential effects on agricultural ecosystems. Domesticating a wild tomato and growing it at scale could impact nuanced ecological relationships. Still, he says, he “sees mainly positive things” about the potential impacts of his work. “And one of the things is food security, because it is quite dangerous to depend on very few species for our food, feed and fiber.”

Chen says that she thinks gene editing for de novo domestication is “less risky” than other genetic approaches, such as those that introduce entire new genes into a plant species. In de novo domestication, the edited versions of genes already exist in related domesticated tomato plants.

It will likely be a while before a new species of tomato developed to increase the genetic diversity of our food is available at the local grocery store. Peres says the work he and his group have published so far was a proof of concept; in other words, they showed that de novo domestication is feasible, but have no plan to commercialize that tomato. They’ve since turned their attention to a species of wild tomato from the Galápagos Islands that grows especially well in salty soils and is resistant to a white fly that can cause severe crop damage. If they are able to de novo domesticate this tomato, it could be used as an important crop for farmers dealing with salty, coastal soils.

In the end, Chen and Peres are both concerned about climate change, agriculture and biodiversity. They approach solutions to these concerns from different research perspectives, but both see diversity — on the genetic and species levels — in agricultural ecosystems as an important aspect of a food system that can withstand the challenges of climate change. In the future, domesticating new plant species — potentially with gene editing — might give farmers more options for growing diverse crops well-suited to specific climates.

Coral Conservation