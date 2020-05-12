The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

glp logo x minified

Bolivian farmers reject activist opposition to GMO seed approvals, expecting crops yields to triple

| | May 12, 2020
ae px Bolivia soybean e
A Bolivian farmer inspects his soybean plants
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

The Federation of Peasant Workers of Cochabamba (FTCC) announced its discontent against the use of transgenic seeds promoted by the government of Jeanine Áñez, because it threatens food security.

“We reject the attempt to use transgenic seeds because it threatens the food security and sovereignty of the entire general population,” says the statement.

Meanwhile, the Bolivian Agroecological Movement (MAB) demanded the immediate repeal of DS 4232 as it is considered an attempt against national production and food. “We demand that the central government implement actions that promote healthy eating, by strengthening family farming with an agroecological approach, to face the pandemic,” he said.

The Association of Oilseed and Wheat Producers (Anapo) supports the decision made by the transitional government …. Anapo expects to triple its production from 4.5 million tons per year to 12 million, according to the president of this business entity, Marcelo Pantoja.

Related article:  Magic and morality: Why some consumers are afraid of GMOs

[T]he Eastern Agricultural Chamber (CAO) …. noted that the use of transgenic seeds will [allow] …. better use of agrochemicals, elimination of carcinogenic insecticides in the control of pests, less use of water by reducing the number of applications, and reduction of soil erosion and predation.

[Editor’s note: This article was published in Spanish and has been translated and edited for clarity.]

Read the original post

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Share via
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend