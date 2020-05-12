Bolivian farmers reject activist opposition to GMO seed approvals, expecting crops yields to triple

The Federation of Peasant Workers of Cochabamba (FTCC) announced its discontent against the use of transgenic seeds promoted by the government of Jeanine Áñez, because it threatens food security.

“We reject the attempt to use transgenic seeds because it threatens the food security and sovereignty of the entire general population,” says the statement.

Meanwhile, the Bolivian Agroecological Movement (MAB) demanded the immediate repeal of DS 4232 as it is considered an attempt against national production and food. “We demand that the central government implement actions that promote healthy eating, by strengthening family farming with an agroecological approach, to face the pandemic,” he said.

The Association of Oilseed and Wheat Producers (Anapo) supports the decision made by the transitional government …. Anapo expects to triple its production from 4.5 million tons per year to 12 million, according to the president of this business entity, Marcelo Pantoja.

[T]he Eastern Agricultural Chamber (CAO) …. noted that the use of transgenic seeds will [allow] …. better use of agrochemicals, elimination of carcinogenic insecticides in the control of pests, less use of water by reducing the number of applications, and reduction of soil erosion and predation.

[Editor’s note: This article was published in Spanish and has been translated and edited for clarity.]

