regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.
glp logo x minified

Marijuana? Masturbation? Alcohol? What behaviors affect male fertility?

couple lying in bed low section close up c f f b f fc aed
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

[W]e can look at overall trends in the scientific literature and draw some conclusions about what facets of your life are likely to influence your fertility.

What Will Likely Affect Male Fertility

Marijuana

According to a 2015 review, “It is clear that marijuana and its compounds can influence male fertility at multiple levels.” Specifically, marijuana can cause decreased sperm density and low motility…

Psychological Stress

Several studies have found that both sperm quantity and quality suffer when a man is exposed to stressful events.

What Is Not Likely Affect Male Fertility

Frequent sex (including masturbation)

If you were ever told to avoid masturbation or sex lest you “run out” of sperm, I have some good news: that’s almost impossible. A human man produces about 1,500 sperm cells per second

Related article:  Biotech marijuana: Israeli startups aim to breed cannabis plant that's easier to cultivate

Moderate drinking

While heavy drinking is implicated in fertility issues, light, moderate, or “social” drinking does not appear to be. As one researcher put it, “It appears that moderate exposure [to alcohol], to the degree experienced by the general population, is not sufficient to account for the infertile state.”

So, if you’re trying to conceive, it may be a good idea to skip the blunt, loosen your trousers, and take a shower rather than a bath.

Read the original post

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Share via
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend