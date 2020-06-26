regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

India has access to yield-boosting GMO crops, so why aren’t farmers allowed to grow them?

June 26, 2020
mustard k vE x @LiveMint
[India’s] Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee …. had first approved GM food crop Bt brinjal in 2009 after a nine-year-long trial. However, the Minister of Environment and Forests (MoEF), based on public consultations, imposed a moratorium on the release of Bt brinjal. It has been a decade since and we are still in a regulatory log jam.

As a result of the government’s indecisiveness, GM technology developers have been side-lined …. The approval for the transgenic mustard, developed by Deepak Pental, who invented GM mustard in India, has come to a standstill. DHM-11 got clearance from the GEAC in 2017, but then environment minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan sent it back to GEAC for reconsideration.

The Biotechnology Regulatory Authority of India Bill, 2013 envisages establishment of an independent authority — the Biotechnology Regulatory Authority of India (BRAI) — for the regulation of organisms and products of modern biotechnology.

However, the bill was met with strong opposition by anti-GMO activists presenting it as attempts to lower the bar for approvals. To have an independent regulator is not inherently a pro or anti-GM move, but rather a call for a coherent, predictable, and transparent framework that can rise above the current whirling, high-pitched debate.

