regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.
glp logo x minified

FDA shuts down sales of homeopathic shots containing toxic lead, mercury, strychnine

| | July 8, 2020
gcmaf
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

[The FDA cracked down] on four homeopathic companies selling injectable products said to contain highly toxic substances, including lead, mercury, deadly nightshade, and strychnine.

These products—some meant to be injected directly into the bloodstream—are illegal and pose “serious risks to patient health,” the FDA said in an announcement. The agency also made public the warning letters it sent to each of the sellers, all dated June 11.

Homeopathy is a pseudoscience that involves the erroneous belief that “like cures like”—meaning that if taking a toxic substance causes similar symptoms to a disease, the substance can be used to treat that disease. Homeopaths also believe that extreme dilutions of toxic substances increase their healing potency. As such, many homeopathic products are so diluted, they no longer contain a single molecule of the ingredient—they are just water. Still, some homeopaths absurdly claim that water molecules have “memory” of the ingredients they think are curative.

Related article:  Toxic chemicals in your food? How regulation, technological innovation protect consumers from pesticides

Because many homeopathic products are nothing more than water and fillers, they’ve often been disregarded as harmless placebos.

The cases make the idea of homeopathic products meant to be injected directly into the body far more worrisome. Injected into the bloodstream, they can “bypass some of the body’s key natural defenses against toxins, toxic ingredients, and dangerous organisms that can cause serious and life-threatening harm,” the FDA wrote.

Read the original post

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Share via
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend