regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Viewpoint: While ‘elitist academics’ praise local food ‘industrial farming’ feeds us during a pandemic

| August 10, 2020
farming
Credit: Illinois Farm Bureau
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

With the world COVID-19 pandemic in its sixth month, food activists are back to trumpeting locally grown, and even home grown, as a viable option for mass food production, but for most of the world how realistic is that? It’s fine if Michael Pollan claims it is from his walled Berkeley back yard, but even most New York Times subscribers can’t afford that.

To make it suitably ironic, environmentalists who have spent decades and $40 billion on campaigns saying single-family homes in suburbia are a blight on nature and we should all live in urban apartments are now claiming we should be growing vegetables and trading them with each other to create a more sustainable future.

Former Flinders University nutritionist Professor Kaye Mehta, for example, advocates community gardening, home gardening, and also resulting food swap groups as ways to reduce plastic packaging and, of course, meat eating, but commercial agriculture would never have come into existence if growing food at home were equally viable for all. Australia is a world leader in science approaches to agriculture, and in a ‘land of plenty’ it is easy to forget how bad it once was, and perhaps even believe The Ancients knew what they were doing instead of having no choice.

intensive corn production
Credit: Shutterstock

But Utopia is a mythical place, and idylls to nomadic life are not written by actual shepherds. Most of Africa wants science, and they want Europe to stop penalizing competition by poor countries who use science. They don’t want idylls from industrialized nation residents saying how lucky they are to not have centralized energy and clean water or enough food to sell it in packages.

Activists have an answer for those farmers that don’t want Western idylls. If you don’t embrace their ways, you lack “literacy” about food systems.  And their ‘scientific’ conclusion that this was valid came from teaching a course to people already in their tribe; actual staff and students at the same university who unsurprisingly, after taking a two week course they got paid to attend, agreed that fairness and sustainability are important and that farmers need to get with the program.

Such “literacy” framing is insulting. It is western academics and staff and students insisting that developing world farmers are literally illiterate about farming if they don’t do what white people in rich countries tell them to do.

boys plowing

I grew up on a subsistence farm, before organic farming was cool, and I have to tell you from the experience of someone who lived it rather than wrote about it, it is a lot of work and you are likely to be poor. Farming is always a campaign issue in America—former US Vice-President Al Gore even lauded ethanol as a viable approach to greenhouse gas reduction to get Iowa votes in the 2000 election—and it was again an issue in 2016. But that last time it was about estate taxes, even though only 153 farms out of 38,328 farm estates paid them. Instead of there being “factory” farms, as organic industry trade groups and sympathetic allies in journalism claim, 2.1 million farms make just $10,000 a year or less—as my family did. Maybe enough to cover their real estate taxes, which means they are also working outside jobs.

Related article:  Herd immunity alone isn’t enough to save us. Why a vaccine is critical

Farming is not an issue in the US election this year because there is a much bigger concern; 50 million unemployed Americans and concern about a second wave of COVID-19 deaths. Activists who would ordinarily be off in the minutiae weeds arguing for their candidates by manufacturing concern about invisible pollution (PM2.5 in epidemiology), quasi-homeopathic effects (endocrine disruption in rats) or other things where only more big government can supposedly save us are instead scrambling for relevance in a culture that suddenly wants Clorox, Lysol, and Purell. And that wants government to get out of the way of scientists racing to create a vaccine.

During all this the one thing no one is worried about is food.

Yet instead of praising how agricultural science has saved us during this pandemic, Mehta and others want the world to get back to thinking about food in terms of ill-defined environmental populism rhetoric like “sustainability” and “fairness”, without recognizing it is not environmentally sustainable to have a wave of new amateurs spraying pesticides they bought on Amazon in their vegetable gardens, and it is not fair that people who are not wealthy elites and lack a large backyard and money for equipment should starve.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.

COVID-19 has made it cool to embrace science again. The same elites who once opposed vaccines now want them. And that includes Whole Foods shoppers, who on surveys share common cause with food “fairness” rhetoric but in reality stockpiled regular old non-recycled toilet paper.

Instead of it being environmentally responsible to go back to old, inefficient ways, the evidence is on the side of progress. Since GMOs became commercialized, for example, the emissions savings have been equal to removing 15,000,000 cars from the road. All while keeping food affordable. Even solar panels, another idyll of rich elites that leaves out the poor, don’t come close to that.

We can thank science for getting us through this so far, just like science will get us to the other side. All while being environmentally terrific in ways that academics with no experience in farming just can’t understand.

Hank Campbell is the founder of Science 2.0 and co-author of the book Science Left Behind. Follow him on Twitter @HankCampbell

This article originally ran at Science 2.0 and has been republished here with permission. Science 2.0 can be found on Twitter @science2_0

The GLP featured this article to reflect the diversity of news, opinion and analysis. The viewpoint is the author’s own. The GLP’s goal is to stimulate constructive discourse on challenging science issues.

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Outbreak
Outbreak Daily Digest

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

Biotech Facts & Fallacies
Talking Biotech
Genetics Unzipped

video Videos More...

a a b b a f ac a

Video: Death by COVID: The projected grim toll in historical context

The latest statistics, as of July 10, show COVID-19-related deaths in U.S. are just under 1,000 per day nationally, which is ...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

mag insects image superjumbo v

Disaster interrupted: Which farming system better preserves insect populations: Organic or conventional?

A three-year run of fragmentary Armageddon-like studies had primed the journalism pumps and settled the media framing about the future ...
dead bee desolate city

Are we facing an ‘Insect Apocalypse’ caused by ‘intensive, industrial’ farming and agricultural chemicals? The media say yes; Science says ‘no’

The media call it the “Insect Apocalypse”. In the past three years, the phrase has become an accepted truth of ...

infographics Infographics More...

types of oak trees

Infographic: Power of evolution? How oak trees came to dominate North American forests

Over the course of some 56 million years, oaks, which all belong to the genus Quercus, evolved from a single undifferentiated ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

biotechnology worker x

Can GMOs rescue threatened plants and crops?

Some scientists and ecologists argue that humans are in the midst of an "extinction crisis" — the sixth wave of ...
food globe x

Are GMOs necessary to feed the world?

Experts estimate that agricultural production needs to roughly double in the coming decades. How can that be achieved? ...
eating gmo corn on the cob x

Are GMOs safe?

In 2015, 15 scientists and activists issued a statement, "No Scientific consensus on GMO safety," in the journal Environmental Sciences ...
glp profiles GLP Profiles More...
Screen Shot at PM

Charles Benbrook: Agricultural economist and consultant for the organic industry and anti-biotechnology advocacy groups

Independent scientists rip Benbrook's co-authored commentary in New England Journal calling for reassessment of dangers of all GMO crops and herbicides ...
Screen Shot at PM

ETC Group: ‘Extreme’ biotechnology critic campaigns against synthetic biology and other forms of ‘extreme genetic engineering’

The ETC Group is an international environmental non-governmental organization (NGO) based in Canada whose stated purpose is to monitor "the impact of emerging technologies and ...

Trending

Share via
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend