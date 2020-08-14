Following ‘ministerial spat’ over glyphosate, Mexico will phase out weedkiller by end of 2024

Mexico will gradually phase out use of the herbicide glyphosate by the time the current administration ends in late 2024, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on [August 12], following a ministerial spat over the product.

Acknowledging differences between his agriculture and environment ministries over the herbicide, which is used in brands such as Roundup, Lopez Obrador said the government would immediately stop using glyphosate on its own projects.

The agriculture ministry said that private food producers will have until 2024 to phase out glyphosate, which has sparked safety concerns in a number of countries.

[Editor’s note: To learn more, read Viewpoint: Mexico’s activist government pushes glyphosate ban that threatens food security and farmer welfare.]

Read the original post