Video: What are the risks and benefits of animal gene editing?

University of California – Davis’ Alison Van Eenennaam answers questions on genome editing. Van Eenennaam discusses her research on hornless bulls with Recombinetics, which she said used TALEN gene editing technique, an older form of gene editing to produce a bull without horns to prevent the necessity of removing the horns, which can be painful for the bull.

She notes University of Missouri researchers used a targeted gene knockout to remove a gene that enables a deadly porcine virus to infect pigs, and the pigs were shown to be resistant to the virus.

