Vegan eggs, lab-grown beef jerky and 10 other alternative proteins we could be eating soon

[On August 11], Big Idea Ventures (BIV) announces the launch of its second food technology accelerator program in New York City and Singapore. This year’s cohort includes 12 early-stage startups working in the plant-based and cell-based space, innovating new technologies that will be vital if we are to successfully shift towards a more sustainable food system. Below we highlight the exciting companies in BIV’s latest cohort.

EVO Foods is India’s first plant-based egg startup using food science and plant biochemistry to develop a vegan egg alternative. Its first product is a 100% plant-based liquid egg made from protein derived from lentils, which contains no cholesterol and antibiotics.

Orbillion Bio is a startup looking to develop premium cell-based meat products from heritage cell lines that are directly sourced from farmers. On a mission to accelerate the broad availability of a variety of nutritious cultivated meat products, the startup’s first product will be bison jerky that is low-fat, low-cholesterol and high-protein.

Biftek.co is a startup producing cultivated medium that can replace fetal-bovine-serum (FBS) in the production of cell-based meats. Using its novel culture supplement formulation to grow muscle stem cells, its solution is 80% to 90% less expensive, which can help food techs lower the cost of producing cultivated proteins.

