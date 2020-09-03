Edible plant-based vaccines could help quash infectious diseases in poor countries

Edible plant-based vaccines were developed to become part of the solution to address the possible hazards associated with the parenteral vaccines. Experts from India say that edible vaccines may eventually eradicate the global outbreak of infectious diseases.

According to the experts, edible vaccines are made by plants with antigenic protein introduced into the plant cells. Specific genes of interest in the plant cell produce the desirable encoded protein in the plants and these can have the same effect as conventional vaccines that are commonly used today.

However, plant-based edible vaccines offer more advantages when compared with conventional vaccines. They cost less to manufacture and are easier to transport, thus edible vaccines can be easily brought to developing and underdeveloped countries where they are needed the most.

Read the original post