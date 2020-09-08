Rival COVID vaccine developers drafting joint pledge they will not seek government approval until they are proven ‘safe and effective’

A draft of [a] joint statement, still being finalized by companies including Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna and reviewed by The Wall Street Journal, commits to making the safety and well-being of vaccinated people the companies’ priority. The vaccine makers would also pledge to adhere to high scientific and ethical standards in the conduct of clinical studies and in the manufacturing processes.

The companies might issue the pledge as soon as early next week, according to two people familiar with the matter. The statement would join a growing number of public assurances by industry executives that they aren’t cutting corners in their rapid testing and manufacturing of the vaccines.

“We believe this pledge will help ensure public confidence in the Covid-19 vaccines that may ultimately be approved and adherence to the rigorous scientific and regulatory process by which they are evaluated,” the draft statement says.

Many Americans are skeptical or hesitant about taking a Covid-19 vaccine, in large part as a result of concerns that vaccine development, or potential authorizations, are being rushed. Vaccine development usually takes years, yet Covid-19 shots are progressing at a rapid pace… Now, spurred on by concerns over whether any such regulatory decision could come before a vaccine is fully vetted by regulators, scientists and industry executives are making unusually public assurances about commitment to their products working safely.

