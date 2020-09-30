FDA releases free ‘Feed your mind’ curriculum to teach students about GMOs

[September 29], the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has posted additional “Feed Your Mind” consumer education materials. Developed in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Environmental Protection Agency and launched earlier this year, “Feed Your Mind” is a consumer education initiative to provide science-based information on genetically engineered foods, commonly called GMOs or genetically modified organisms.

The new materials include:

As part of the initiative, the Science and Our Food Supply: Exploring Food Agriculture and Biotechnology high school curriculum is available for the 2020-2021 school year. This supplementary curriculum includes science-based lesson plans to introduce an in-depth understanding of the science behind genetically engineered plants.

Read the original post