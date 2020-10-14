Philippines poised to embrace gene-edited animals? Lawmakers debate rules for ‘safe’ use of modern biotech

Masbate Rep. Elisa “Olga” Kho has cited the importance of animal biotechnology in improving the health and welfare of animals and in ensuring the country’s food security.

The chairperson of the Committee on Rural Development said the use of animal biotechnology should be promoted in the country, as it would help equip the Philippines [to] deal with different diseases afflicting animals, including …. African Swine Fever (ASF) and Avian Flu.

Given the benefits of the animal biotechnology, Kho urged her colleagues to ensure the plenary passage of the two measures seeking to promote [the technology.]

“There are pending bills in the House of Representatives – House Bill No. 260 or “An Act Strengthening the National Policy on Access, and Benefit-Sharing From the Utilization of Philippine Genetic Resources” and HB 3372 or “An Act Promoting Safe and Responsible Use of Modern Biotechnology, Establishing the Biotechnology Authority of the Philippines.” The bills have been approved on the committee level. They were due for plenary discussions,” she said.

