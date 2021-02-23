Urine test to detect glyphosate weedkiller is a marketing ‘hoax,’ French farmers say

Are the Elisa tests used by environmental associations to analyze the level of glyphosate present in urine …. reliable? No, according to the Regional Federation of Farmers’ Unions (FRSEA) of Brittany, which believes that there is “an overestimation” …. of the presence of glyphosate with these Elisa tests.

During a press point organized on [February 16, pharmacist and toxicologist Joël Guillemain] presented an analysis of “almost all of the scientific or general public literature on the subject,” 52 studies in total devoted to these tests for the detection of glyphosate …. “There is a distortion of results between Elisa,” a test initially designed for water and whose use has been extended to urine, he recalled, “and tests by chromatography. Any positive result for glyphosate should be confirmed by an alternative method,” he said.

“We want to demonstrate that, on a scientific issue like this, we should not make a decision lightly,” said another representative of the FRSEA, considering that “the Elisa test is a hoax.” Banning glyphosate would open the door to many other products that are no doubt more toxic, ” he said.

Editor’s note: This article was originally published in French and has been translated and edited for clarity.

