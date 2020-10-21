regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Podcast: Regulate all food chemicals? Gin and tonics going extinct; GMO pineapple is here!

, | October 21, 2020
Screen Shot at PM e
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

There are thousands upon thousands of chemicals in food. Should we regulate them all, could we even do it? Gin and tonics might be an endangered species if scientists can’t save juniper trees from an invasive fungus. Del Monte has commercialized the first-ever GM pineapple. Does this mean Americans are getting over their phobia of genetic engineering?

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS

Join geneticist Kevin Folta and GLP editor Cameron English on this episode of Science Facts and Fallacies as they break down these latest news stories:

Activist group Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) claims there are 10,000 chemicals in the food we consume, and each substance should be monitored by regulators. What’s wrong with this proposal? A lot, say two experts. There are far more than 10,000 chemicals in food as it turns out (coffee alone contains more than 1,000), so regulating every one of them is simply not possible.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.

What food safety officials at the FDA actually do is carefully evaluate products before they’re commercialized and then monitor their ongoing effects on public health. Because of this system, our chemical experts say, we know that “our food is already safe. The enormous effort required to examine minute levels of thousands of common chemicals won’t make it any safer. It’s just a waste of time and money.”

Related article:  Can we meet a growing need for food without destroying our environment?

Juniper berries used to produce gin might soon be in short supply if a devastating fungus threatening juniper trees in the UK isn’t brought to heel. The possible result: bye bye, gin and tonics. The good news is that plant breeders have identified some trees with natural resistance to the disease-causing fungus. If they can regenerate these heartier varieties in time, one of the world’s favorite drinks could be spared an untimely death.

After nearly two decades, Del Monte has finally released its genetically modified pineapple, which features a pink interior and a “sweeter, juicer” flavor than its conventional counterpart, but the two are otherwise identical. The “new pineapple has been genetically engineered to produce lower levels of the enzymes already in conventional pineapple that convert the pink pigment lycopene to the yellow pigment beta carotene,” The FDA wrote in its consultation. “Lycopene is the pigment that makes tomatoes red and watermelons pink, so it is commonly and safely consumed. ”

The food safety agency approved the GM fruit variety in 2016, so why did it take so long to get it into consumers (online) shopping carts? The souped-up pineapple is only available online through Del Monte’s website for $49.

Subscribe to the Science Facts and Fallacies Podcast on iTunes and Spotify.

Kevin M. Folta is a professor in the Horticultural Sciences Department at the University of Florida. Follow Professor Folta on Twitter @kevinfolta

Cameron J. English is the GLP’s managing editor. BIO. Follow him on Twitter @camjenglish

The GLP featured this article to reflect the diversity of news, opinion and analysis. The viewpoint is the author’s own. The GLP’s goal is to stimulate constructive discourse on challenging science issues.

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Daily Digest

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

Biotech Facts & Fallacies
Talking Biotech
Genetics Unzipped

video Videos More...

can you boost your immune system to prevent coronavirus spread x

Video: How to boost your immune system to guard against COVID and other illnesses

Scientists have recently developed ways to measure your immune age. Fortunately, it turns out your immune age can go down ...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

mag insects image superjumbo v

Disaster interrupted: Which farming system better preserves insect populations: Organic or conventional?

A three-year run of fragmentary Armageddon-like studies had primed the journalism pumps and settled the media framing about the future ...
dead bee desolate city

Are we facing an ‘Insect Apocalypse’ caused by ‘intensive, industrial’ farming and agricultural chemicals? The media say yes; Science says ‘no’

The media call it the “Insect Apocalypse”. In the past three years, the phrase has become an accepted truth of ...

infographics Infographics More...

globalmethanebudget globalcarbonproject cropped x

Infographic: Cows cause climate change? Agriculture scientist says ‘belching bovines’ get too much blame

A recent interview by Caroline Stocks, a UK journalist who writes about food, agriculture and the environment, of air quality ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

organic hillside sweet corn x

Organic v conventional using GMOs: Which is the more sustainable farming?

Many consumers spend more for organic food to avoid genetically modified products in part because they believe that “industrial agriculture” ...
benjamin franklin x

Are most GMO safety studies funded by industry?

The assertion that biotech companies do the research and the government just signs off on it is false ...
gmo corn field x

Do GMO Bt (insect-resistant) crops pose a threat to human health or the environment?

Bt is a bacterium found organically in the soil. It is extremely effective in repelling or killing target insects but ...
glp profiles GLP Profiles More...
favicon

Environmental Working Group: EWG challenges safety of GMOs, food pesticide residues

Known by some as the "Environmental Worrying Group," EWG lobbies for tighter GMO legislation and famously puts out annual "dirty dozen" list of fruits and ...
m hansen

Michael Hansen: Architect of Consumers Union ongoing anti-GMO campaign

Michael K. Hansen (born 1956) is thought by critics to be the prime mover behind the ongoing campaign against agricultural biotechnology at Consumer Reports. He is an ...

Trending

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend