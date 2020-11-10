McPlant: McDonalds poised to launch proprietary menu of plant-based meats in 2021

On [November 9], the fast-food giant [McDonald’s] announced it is developing a new line of menu items called the “McPlant.”

“McPlant is crafted exclusively for McDonald’s, by McDonald’s,” Ian Borden, the president of the company’s international business, said in a presentation for investors on Monday.

Borden said that “McPlant” could include plant-based burgers, chicken substitutes, and other products. Some markets will test the plant-based McPlant burger next year.

According to Borden, the company believes it has a “proven, delicious-tasting product.”

“When customers are ready for it, it will be ready for them,” Borden said.

McDonald’s previously partnered with Beyond Meat to create a plant-based burger that was tested in Canada. The trial halted in April, with no plans of continuing the test.

